Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Sept 16

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has indicated a strong positive move during the week with a higher low formation pattern on the daily chart. With the bias and sentiment maintained positive, it is anticipated to carry on with the positive move for the next targets of 25,900 and 26,300 in the coming days. The zone near 25,200 would be considered the immediate crucial support, which must be sustained."