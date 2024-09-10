Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 10
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — EPACK Durable, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ambuja Cements
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed with healthy gains fueled by Banking and FMCG heavyweights like ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The Nifty 50 index closed 0.34 per cent higher at 24,936.40 points after Monday's session, compared to 24,852.15 points in the previous market close.