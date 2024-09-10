Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 10

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty, after a short correction witnessed from the 25,300 zone, has indicated a pullback from the low made near the 24,750 zone. Closing above the 24,900 level has slightly improved the sentiment and bias estimated for future rise. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,800 points and face resistance at 25,100 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 50,800 to 51,700 today.