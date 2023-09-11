Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 111 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Tata Motors, Oberoi Realty, INOX Green
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weak trend in global market, Indian indices finished higher for sixth straight session on Friday. NSE Nifty gained 92 points and closed at 19,819 levels, registering best week in the last two months. BSE Sensex finished 33 points higher at 66,598 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 278 points up at 45,156 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.43 per cent whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.92 per cent.
