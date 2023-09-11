Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weak trend in global market , Indian indices finished higher for sixth straight session on Friday. NSE Nifty gained 92 points and closed at 19,819 levels, registering best week in the last two months. BSE Sensex finished 33 points higher at 66,598 mark whereas Bank Nifty index ended 278 points up at 45,156 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.43 per cent whereas mid-cap index shot up 0.92 per cent.

Intraday trading strategy for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Indian stock market mood has further improved after Nifty's closure above 19,800 levels on Friday. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty may extend its rally further and climb to a new peak touching 20,000 mark in near term. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Tata Motors, Oberoi Realty and INOX Green.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty extended the gains further ahead with sentiment getting better and ended above the 19,800 zone to register the highest weekly closing turning up the weekly trend after 5 weeks and strengthening the overall trend further. The index is expected to march towards the 20,000 zone in the coming sessions with 19,600 maintained as the near-term support level."

"Bank Nifty witnessed a strong gain to breach above the crucial and significant zone of 45,000 levels overall to improve the trend also turning up the weekly trend after 5 weeks, thereby, establishing some conviction for furthermore gains in the coming days and can anticipate for next upside targets of 46,200 to 46,500 levels," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,700 levels while the resistance is seen at 20,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,800 to 45,600 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹627.25, target ₹660, stop loss ₹618;

2] Oberoi Realty: Buy at ₹1179.60, target ₹1250, stop loss ₹1155; and

3] INOX Green: Buy at ₹70.25, target ₹76, stop loss ₹68.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.