Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 121 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Manappuram Finance, RailTel and Power Grid Corporation
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong global cues, Dalal Street extended its rally for seventh straight session on Monday. NSE Nifty climbed to record 20,000 peak and climbed to a new life-time high of 20,008 levels. BSE Sensex reclaimed 67,000 levels and closed at 67,127 mark. Bank Nifty index gained 414 points and closed at 45,570 levels. However, mid-cap index outperformed Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.23:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started