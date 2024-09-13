Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 13 | Stock Market News

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 13
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SAIL, IOC, and Container Corporation of India
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 hit all-time highs as the equity markets gained momentum in the final hour of Thursday's market session. The market rally was fueled by the Banking and IT sectors, with additional support from the auto-pack. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.89 per cent higher at 25,388.90 points, compared to 24,918.45 points in the previous market close.