Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 13

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty has ultimately indicated a strong candle formation confirming a higher low pattern on the daily chart to close at an all-time high level, remarkably improving the bias and sentiment. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,250 points and face resistance at 25,600 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 51,300 to 52,400 today.