Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 152 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — BHEL, Bank of Maharashtra and VIP Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. NSE Nifty climbed to a new peak of 20,167 during Thursday deals and finally ended at 20,103 levels. BSE Sensex too hit a new peak of 67,771 whereas Nifty Bank index inched close to its life-time high of 46,369. However, broad market outperformed key benckmark indices as small-cap index shot up 1.15 per cent while mid-cap index surged 1.02 per cent. Advance decline ratio rose to 2.70:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started