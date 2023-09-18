Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 182 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Axis Bank, CIE Automotive India, eClerx
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments after better-than-expected Chinese economic data, Indian stock market ended in green terriroty for third straight session. NSE Nifty ended at record close of 20,192 levels after climbing to a new life-time high of 20,222 during Friday deals. BSE Sensex too had a record closing at 67,838 levels after climbing to a new peak of 67,927 mark. Nifty Bank index gained 230 points and closed at 46,231 levels. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell but remained above par at 1.26:1.
