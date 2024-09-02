Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 2

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty index witnessed consecutive gains, breaching its peak zone of 25,078 level to reach an all-time high. The index is expected to rise further with strong bias and sentiment. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,100 points and have a resistance at 25,400 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 51,800 today.