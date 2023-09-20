Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 201 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Power Grid, BPCL and TVS Motor
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments, Indian stock market fell on Monday. NSE Nifty lost 59 points and closed at 20,133 levels, BSE Sensex went down 241 points and closed at 67,596 mark whereas Nifty Bank index corrected 251 points and ended at 45,979 levels. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side. Small-cap index fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell sharply to 0.65:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started