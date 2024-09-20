Hello User
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20

Anubhav Mukherjee

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Indian Hotels, Century Textiles & Industries, and Dabur India.

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,300 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 25,600 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed relatively subdued on Thursday, September 19, compared to global and Asian indices, in response to the United States Federal Reserve's (FED) rate cut on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.15 per cent higher at 25,415.80 points, compared to 25,377.55 points at its previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.29 per cent higher at 83,184.80 points after Thursday's market session, compared to 82,948.23 points at the previous close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that Nifty has once again created history, reaching new highs at 25,611 level. Thereafter, it witnessed heavy profit booking among the broader markets to slightly create an atmosphere of a cautious approach. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,300 points and face resistance at 25,600 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 52,700 to 53,600 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd.

Stock market today

For the outlook on the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty once again created history scaling new high at 25,611 level, thereafter, witnessing heavy profit booking especially among the broader markets to slightly create an atmosphere of cautious approach."

“The index would have the crucial support of 24,200 level while on the upside 25,900 level is the initial target," said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has been gradually gaining strength and retested the previous peak zone of 53,357 level to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise once a decisive breakout above 53,400 level is confirmed. The index has got the next immediate target of 55,100 level with 52,000 zone positioned as the important near-term support zone," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 for today has support at 25,300, while the resistance lies at 25,600. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 52,700 to 53,600.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. (INDHOTEL): Buy at 691; Target at 720; Stop Loss at 675.

2. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. (CENTURYTEX): Buy at 2,805; Target at 3,100; Stop Loss at 2,680.

3. Dabur India Ltd. (DABUR): Buy at 665; Target at 680; Stop Loss at 654.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
