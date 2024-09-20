Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 20

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that Nifty has once again created history, reaching new highs at 25,611 level. Thereafter, it witnessed heavy profit booking among the broader markets to slightly create an atmosphere of a cautious approach. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,300 points and face resistance at 25,600 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 52,700 to 53,600 today.