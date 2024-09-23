Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Havells India, Century Plyboards, and Indegene.
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 surged over one per cent each to hit fresh record highs in the morning market session on Friday, September 20. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.48 per cent higher at 25,790.95 points after Friday's trading session, compared to 25,415.80 points at the previous market close.