Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 23

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty indicated a big bullish candle after a short period of consolidation to gain strength, reaching an all-time high and breaching the 25,800 zone, with sentiments getting much better. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,650 points and face resistance at 26,000 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 53,600 to 54,400 today.