Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 24

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — AU Small Finance Bank, JSW Energy, and BPCL 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated24 Sep 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,800 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 26,100 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 25,800 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 26,100 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their winning streak for the third consecutive trading day, reaching a new record high on Monday, September 23. The gains were attributed to support from the financial services sector. The rally in realty and auto stocks fueled the market strength. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.57 per cent higher at 25,939.05 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 25,790.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.45 per cent higher at 84,928.61 points, compared to 84,544.31 points at Friday's market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty in its last two sessions indicated a strong robust gain moving towards the 26,000 landmark. The index shows potential thereafter, with strength indicating an initial target of 26,400 levels. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,800 points and face resistance at 26,100 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 53,800 to 54,600 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty index in the last 2 sessions has indicated a strong robust gain moving towards the 26,000 landmark and thereafter, with strength indicated has the initial target of 26,400 levels with indicators showing upside potential.”

“The 25,600 level would be the immediate strong support for the index which needs to be sustained to carry on with the positive move further ahead,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has breached above the 54,000-zone indicating a strong uptrend with bias and sentiment much improved anticipating for further rise with next target of 55,100 achievable in the coming days. The levels near 53,300 zone shall be the immediate support for the index which needs to be sustained,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 25,800 points, while the resistance lies at 26,100 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 53,800 to 54,600.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 

1. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. (AUBANK): Buy at 735; Target at 766; Stop Loss at 720. 

2. JSW Energy Ltd. (JSWENERGY): Buy at 792; Target at 830; Stop Loss at 775. 

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL): Buy at 338; Target at 354; Stop Loss at 331.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

