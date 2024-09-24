Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 24

Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their winning streak for the third consecutive trading day, reaching a new record high on Monday, September 23. The gains were attributed to support from the financial services sector. The rally in realty and auto stocks fueled the market strength. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.57 per cent higher at 25,939.05 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 25,790.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.45 per cent higher at 84,928.61 points, compared to 84,544.31 points at Friday's market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty in its last two sessions indicated a strong robust gain moving towards the 26,000 landmark. The index shows potential thereafter, with strength indicating an initial target of 26,400 levels. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,800 points and face resistance at 26,100 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 53,800 to 54,600 today.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty index in the last 2 sessions has indicated a strong robust gain moving towards the 26,000 landmark and thereafter, with strength indicated has the initial target of 26,400 levels with indicators showing upside potential.”

“The 25,600 level would be the immediate strong support for the index which needs to be sustained to carry on with the positive move further ahead,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has breached above the 54,000-zone indicating a strong uptrend with bias and sentiment much improved anticipating for further rise with next target of 55,100 achievable in the coming days. The levels near 53,300 zone shall be the immediate support for the index which needs to be sustained,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 25,800 points, while the resistance lies at 26,100 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 53,800 to 54,600.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. (AUBANK): Buy at ₹735; Target at ₹766; Stop Loss at ₹720.

2. JSW Energy Ltd. (JSWENERGY): Buy at ₹792; Target at ₹830; Stop Loss at ₹775.

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL): Buy at ₹338; Target at ₹354; Stop Loss at ₹331.