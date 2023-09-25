Buy or sell: Vaishali parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 252 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — RVNL, BoB and Schneider Electric
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of weak global cues, Indian stock market ended lower for fourth straight session on Friday last week. Nifty 50 index ended 68 points lower at 19,674 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 221 points and closed at 66,009 mark whereas Bank Nifty index finished 11 points lower at 44,612 levels. Small-cap index ended marginally in the positive even as the advance decline ratio improved to 0.99:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started