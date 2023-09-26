Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing weakness in last four straight sessions, Indian stock market ended flat on Monday. Nifty 50 index ended marginaly higher at 19,674 levels, BSE Sensex finished 14 points higher at 66,023 mark whereas Bank Nifty index gained 154 points and closed at 44,766 levels. In broad market, small-cap index went up 0.12 per cent whereas mid-cap index surged 0.46 per cent during Monday deals.

Intraday trading strategy for Tuesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty today has crucial near term support placed at 19,600 to 19,550 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that bounce back on Dalal Street can be expected till Nifty sustains above this crucial support zone. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are Shriram Finance, TVS Motor and RailTel.

On outlook for Nifty 50 index during Tuesday deals, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty maintained the support near 19,600 zone during the intraday session with volatility witnessed to recover to 19,730 levels and ending the day on a flat note. The index has got the crucial near-term support zone near 19,550 levels which is where the significant 50EMA lies and needs to be sustained."

"Bank Nifty maintained the support near 44,400 levels and witnessed a decent pullback till 44,930 zone to find resistance and closed in the green near the 44,750 levels with some improvement seen as compared to the Nifty index. The index has the next crucial support zone of 43,600 levels and on the upside a decisive breach above 45,000 levels would slightly improve the bias to anticipate for further rise," said Parekh adding, "The support for the day is seen at 19,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,800 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,400 to 45,000 levels."

Stocks to buy today

1] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹1945, target ₹2020, stop loss ₹1915;

2] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹1515, target ₹1580, stop loss ₹1490; and

3] RailTel: Buy at ₹228, target ₹244, stop loss ₹224.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

