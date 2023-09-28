Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 28
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — BHEL, Virlasoft and Lemon Tree
Buy or sell stocks for today: After recovering from early morning sell off, Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index finished 51 points higher at 19,716 levels whereas BSE Sensex gained 173 points and closed at 66,118 mark. However, Bank Nifty index ended 35 points lower at 44,588 mark. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio rose to 1.31:1.
