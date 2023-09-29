Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 29
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Power Grid, CIE India Automotive, Syngene
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following sell off in global markets, Dalal Street witnessed sharp correction ahead of the closing bell on Thursday session. Nifty 50 index finished 192 points lower at 19,523 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 610 points and ended at 65,508 mark whereas Bank Nifty lost 287 points and closed at 44,300 levels. All the sectors entered in red with IT and FMCG being the biggest losers to the tune of almost 2 per cent. Mid-cap index fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell sharply to 0.62:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started