Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3 September

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty witnessed a gradual rise and continued to hit new highs with a strong bias and sentiment. The index is expected to rise to the initial target of 25,600 in the coming days. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,150 points and face resistance at 25,400 points. The Bank Nifty index would move in the range of 51,000 to 52,000 today.