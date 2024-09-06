Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 6
SummaryBuy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Exide Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, and Kansai Nerolac Paints
Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in red after Thursday's market close, as index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the top laggards. Both benchmark indices ended lower on September 5 amid a lack of fresh catalysts and weak global cues.