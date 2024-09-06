Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 6

Buy or sell stocks today: The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in red after Thursday's market close, as index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the top laggards. Both benchmark indices ended lower on September 5 amid a lack of fresh catalysts and weak global cues.

Nifty 50 index closed 0.21 per cent lower at 25,145.10 points, compared to 25,198.70 points in the previous market close. The BSE Sensex closed 0.18 per cent lower at 82,201.16 points compared to 82,352.64 points on the previous day.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty witnessed gains in the morning session and has overall consolidated near the 25,150 zone with bias still maintained cautiously positive as of now. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,000 points and have a resistance at 25,300 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 52,000 today.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Exide Industries Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Stock market today

For the outlook on the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty eroded the gains witnessed in the morning session and has been overall consolidating near the 25,150 zone with bias still maintained cautiously positive as of now."

“The index would have the crucial support of 25,000 level and on the upside would need a decisive breach above the 25,300 zone to establish conviction for further fresh upward journey," said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty, as mentioned earlier, has been underperforming and would need a decisive breach above 51,800 zone to trigger for fresh upward move to retest the previous peak zone of 53,350 levels while on the downside, the zone near the 50EMA level of 50,900 would remain the important near-term support," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 for today has support at 25,000, while the resistance lies at 25,300. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 52,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Exide Industries Ltd. (EXIDEIND): Buy at ₹495; Target at ₹520; Stop Loss at ₹485.

2. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC): Buy at ₹181; Target at ₹186; Stop Loss at ₹177.

3. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KANSAINER): Buy at ₹310; Target at ₹330; Stop Loss at ₹298.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.