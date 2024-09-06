Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 6

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, says the Nifty witnessed gains in the morning session and has overall consolidated near the 25,150 zone with bias still maintained cautiously positive as of now. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 25,000 points and have a resistance at 25,300 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,000 to 52,000 today.