Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 9
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Marico, Tata Technologies, and La Opala.
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower in Friday's trading session as investors remained cautious ahead of the US jobs report that may determine the size and speed of the US Federal Reserve's (FED) decision of a rate cut. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.17 per cent lower at 24,852.15 points on Friday, compared to 25,145.10 points in the previous market close.