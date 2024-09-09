Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — September 9

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty has been resisting near the 25,300 zone and finally, with a bearish candle formation, gave in with heavy profit booking witnessed to end below the crucial support of 24,900 zone with bias and sentiment precariously placed. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to get support at 24,700 points and face resistance at 25,000 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 50,200 to 51,000 today.