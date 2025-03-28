Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 28 March 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher in the previous session, driven by foreign capital inflows and strength in heavyweight stocks, amid the expiry of monthly derivates contracts.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.45 per cent to 23,591.95, while the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 0.41 per cent higher at 77,606.43. The benchmarks traded 0.2 per cent lower at the open before reversing losses in a volatile session after US President Donald Trump announced US tariffs on auto imports.

Stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty, with the overall bias maintained strong, after a short period of breather, has taken support near the 23,400 zone and indicated a decent bounce back to close on a positive note near 23,600 level to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.”

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher stock market expert said, “Bank Nifty, with strength indicated, has taken support near the important 200-period MA at 51,000 level and witnessed a significant pullback to once again anticipate carrying on with the positive upward move with targets of 52,600 and 53,800 levels expected in the coming sessions.”

Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: SRF, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Cyient Ltd.

Stock market today For today's outlook on the Nifty 50, Parekh said, “As mentioned earlier, the index would have the crucial and major support zone near 23,000 zones with the 50EMA positioned near 23,100 levels and can expect for higher targets of 23,800 and 24,200 levels in the coming days.”

On Bank Nifty, she said, “The zone near the significant 100-period MA at 50,350 level would be the most important support that needs to be sustained as of now.”

The support for the day is seen at 23,450 levels, while the resistance is seen at 23,800 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 51,200-52,200 levels.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1. SRF: Buy SRF at ₹2,954 with a target price of ₹3,050 and a stop loss of ₹2,900.

2. Bajaj Housing Finance: Buy Bajaj Housing Finance at ₹125 with a target price of ₹133 and a stop loss of ₹120.

3. Cyient: Buy Cyient Ltd at ₹1,280 with a target price of ₹1,320 and a stop loss of ₹1,260.