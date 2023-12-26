Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends two stocks to buy today — 26th December
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today — Clean Science and Technology and laurus Labs
Buy or sell stocks for today: After logging gains for seven week in a row, Indian stock market finally took a pause last week. After topsy-turvy trends throughout the week, Nifty 50 index ended 0.55 per cent or 113 points lower while BSE Sensex lost 257 points or 0.36 per cent in the previous week. Nifty Bank index lost 493 points or 1.03 per cent in last five sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started