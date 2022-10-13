Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends two stocks to buy today — Oct 132 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:54 AM IST
- Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty sustaining above 17,250 would further improve market bias
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing weakness on three successive sessions, Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce amidst volatility on Wednesday and closed in positive territory. Nifty 50 index finished 140 points higher at 17,123 whereas BSE Sensex shot up 478 points and closed at 57,625 levels. Nifty Bank index ended 406 points higher at 39,118 mark.