Automobile major Tata Motors announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 25, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹3,202 crore. The company's revenue from operations surged 42 per cent to ₹102,236.08 crore in the June quarter - surpassing the ₹1 lakh crore-mark in line with Street estimates. The net auto debt reduced by ₹417,000 crore on margin improvement driven by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and commercial vehicles (CV) segments.

Markets will react to Tata Motor's Q1 results in tomorrow's trading session, with the auto stock expected to attract more buying interest from investors. Earlier this month, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal saw a 13 per cent potential upside on Tata Motors and reiterated its a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹700.

The Tata Group-company announced its June quarter results post-markets hours on Tuesday. Ahead of Q1FY24 earnings announcement today, shares of Tata Motors settled 1.62 per cent higher at ₹639.45 apiece, after hitting a 52-week high of ₹642.50 apiece on the BSE.

“FY24 has begun on the right note with all automotive verticals delivering strong performances. The distinct strategy employed by each business is now delivering consistent results and making them structurally stronger. We remain confident of sustaining this momentum in the rest of the year and achieve our stated goals,'' said PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors.

Analysts had expected strong earnings in the quarter-under-review led by improving margins and healthy sales in its British luxury arm.

In the April-June quarter, JLR revenues improved by 57 per cent to £6.9 billion on strong wholesales and improved mix resulting in EBIT margins of 8.6 per cent. The profit before tax (PBT) during Q1 FY24 was £435 million, up £67 million up nearly £1 billion from Q1 FY23.

JLR's order book stood at 185,000 units with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender representing 76 per cent of the order book. It reported free cash flow (FCF) at £451 million, the highest first quarter cash flow on record, while the cumulative FCF over the last three quarters stood at £1.8 billion.

In a research report, Motilal Oswal explained that JLRs roadmap for EV transition would be driven by three platforms viz. a) electrified modular architecture – EV only platform, b) flexible modular longitudinal architecture platform offering flexibility between ICE, hybrid, and pure-electric, and c) JEA for all electric Jaguars.

Through global partnerships announced in FY23, JLR plans to deliver a) automated driving systems and AI-powered connected services from 2025 with NVIDIA, b) increase performance and range for its next gen EVs using silicon carbide semiconductor inverter technologies developed with Wolfspeed, and c) accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial operations with Tata Technologies,'' said the brokerage in its report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test