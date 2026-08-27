Buy Prestige, says Sumeet Bagadia - Check share price target, recommendation reason | Raksha Bandhan Stock Pick 2026

Raksha Bandhan Stock Pick 2026: Brokerage firm Choice Broking’s Sumeet Bagadia has recommended Prestige shares as his top stock pick to buy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The stock market expert has set a target price range of ₹1,810– ₹1,888, with a stop-loss at ₹1,615. He noted that the Prestige share pricehas developed a positive technical setup on the weekly chart following a strong recovery from lower levels. The stock continues to trade above its key moving averages, while the rising weekly trendline and 50-week EMA are providing crucial support. The recent consolidation around ₹1,600 suggests the formation of a potential base, which could pave the way for further gains.

Bagadia added that the momentum remains favourable, with the weekly RSI at around 58.05 and comfortably above the 50 mark, indicating strengthening buying interest. The stock is also trading above its major weekly moving averages, confirming a positive trend structure. A sustained breakout above the current consolidation range could further strengthen the recovery and open the door for an upward move towards higher levels.

“At current levels, buying opportunities can be considered in PRESTIGE around ₹1,642, with further accumulation on declines towards ₹1,615. The stock has the potential to advance towards ₹1,810 and ₹1,888 in the coming period. On the downside, the rising weekly trendline, 50-week EMA and the ₹1,520 support zone will remain key levels to monitor. Sustaining above these support levels will be crucial to maintaining the stock’s positive technical structure,” he added.

Prestige share price trend Prestige share price has remained largely positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 2% in a week and 0.62% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 184.47% in three years and 359% in five years.