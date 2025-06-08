‘Buy right, sell after…’: Here's Reddit man's story of purchasing JSW shares in 1990s — Here's its worth today

A stock market investor and social media user named Sourav Dutta, in his platform X post on Saturday, 7 June 2025, shared a story of a Reddit man, who inherited JSW Steel shares, which are currently worth nearly ₹80 crore.

In the post, Sourav Dutta cited a Reddit man who allegedly inherited JSW Steel shares from his father. The father reportedly purchased the stocks in 1990 for ₹1 lakh. Dutta said that now, as of the current market value, those shares are worth nearly ₹80 crore.

“Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for ₹1L (lakh),” said Dutta in his post. “Worth ₹80 Cr (crore) today,” he said.

The market investors highlighted the importance of purchasing a share at the correct time, holding it for the long term, and eventually selling it for a massive profit.

“Power of buy right, sell after 30 yrs,” said Dutta in his post on X.

Social Media Reacts People on the social media platform X also agreed with Sourav Dutta's stance on buying and holding shares for a longer period for higher gains, compared to a shorter profit-booking strategy.

“Don't be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact, let time do the heavy lifting. This is not just investing, this is legacy creation,” said a platform X account named @marketanalogy.

“Power of buy and forget?!” questioned a platform X user named @dhanapal13, to which Dutta clarified that people should “Buy and Track” instead.

Another user named Anhad Arora said, “People don’t realise how stock splits, bonuses and dividends add up overtime, it’s magical.”

JSW Steel Share Price JSW Steel shares closed 3.70 per cent higher at ₹1,004.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹968.65 at the previous market close.

Since their listing in the Indian stock market in 1996, the Iron and Steel manufacturers' shares have given stock market investors a total of 4,865 per cent returns on their investment. The shares were trading under ₹20 apiece after their listing on the BSE in 1996.

JSW Steel shares have given investors more than 430 per cent returns in the last five years and 9.70 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained over 10 per cent in 2025, and are trading 2.56 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

The stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,074.15 on 25 March 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹854.35 on 5 August 2024, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation is at over ₹2.45 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 6 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.