Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 2% today after US Fed chief's hawkish comments sparked a global selloff in equities. On Friday, Fed chief Jerome Powell gave a clear message at Jackson Hole that interest rates will likely remain high for some time. Market expert and IIFL Securities Director Sanjiv Bhasin expects volatility in Indian markets to remain high in near term but subside by mid-September.

“The US central bank continues to cause volatility as being behind the curve Fed chief is now more hawkish than before. However inflation has peaked in the US and you could have the federal reserve actually raise rates by 50 bps rather then 75 depending on incoming data," Mr Bhasin said. The US central bank has already hiked its key overnight interest rate four times this year to control the worst inflation in decades. The Fed officials meet next month to decide on monetary policy.

However, Mr Bhasin adds, “the elephant in the room is Europe" which is why dollar index is near 20-year highs.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket is six major currencies, is up 14% this year amid weakness in Euro. Though the rupee has hit a record low vs US dollar today, it has outperformed peers.

“Expect this volatility to subside by mid September with all dips being buy opportunities in Indian stocks which will outperform global indices. India seems to be the only bright spot where inflation is relatively under control," Mr Bhasin said.

Sectors Sanjiv Bhasin is bullish on

Market expert Sanjiv Bhasin likes infrastructure, banking, cement and realty stocks and suggests investors buy on dips.

Powell's speech comes at a time foreign investors are returning to Indian stocks after dumping them in the first half, as they look for higher returns amid expectations that major central banks will slow their rate hike cycle.

According to Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies, India is by far the finest structural story in Asia, and the market's resilience this year has surprised him. "The reality is that the Indian market has so far surprised everyone by its resilience in the face of bearish sentiment triggered by the wave of foreign selling, prevailing high valuations and monetary tightening," he wrote in a recent note.

Morgan Stanley economists in a recent note had their views that “India is the best-placed economy within the region."

“First, there has been a key change in India’s structural story as policymakers have made a clear shift in their policy focus towards lifting the productive capacity of the economy. Policymakers have taken up a series of reforms which will likely catalyse an upswing in the private capex cycle, helping to unleash a powerful productivity dynamic, leading to the onset of a virtuous cycle," they said.

Rupee downside could be limited

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said" The rupee is under pressure in today’s trading session due to the hawkish commentary of the Fed chairman announced at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. The fight to tame inflation is expected to continue in the distant future and the rate hikes are expected to put pressure on the rupee and other emerging market currencies. However, due to the better-than-expected economic growth trajectory of India and less severity of inflation compared to its peers, rupee has fared better than other currencies. Further, the signs of FIIs and FPIs return are visible. Thus we expect the further downside of the rupee to be limited; it might bottom out at around 80.5 to 81 levels," he added.

