Buy stocks on dips? Sanjiv Bhasin's take and sectors he is bullish on
- Market expert Sanjiv Bhasin likes infrastructure, banking, cement and realty stocks and suggests investors buy on dips.
Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 2% today after US Fed chief's hawkish comments sparked a global selloff in equities. On Friday, Fed chief Jerome Powell gave a clear message at Jackson Hole that interest rates will likely remain high for some time. Market expert and IIFL Securities Director Sanjiv Bhasin expects volatility in Indian markets to remain high in near term but subside by mid-September.