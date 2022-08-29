Buy stocks on dips? Sanjiv Bhasin's take and sectors he is bullish on

Rupee downside could be limited

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said" The rupee is under pressure in today’s trading session due to the hawkish commentary of the Fed chairman announced at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. The fight to tame inflation is expected to continue in the distant future and the rate hikes are expected to put pressure on the rupee and other emerging market currencies. However, due to the better-than-expected economic growth trajectory of India and less severity of inflation compared to its peers, rupee has fared better than other currencies. Further, the signs of FIIs and FPIs return are visible. Thus we expect the further downside of the rupee to be limited; it might bottom out at around 80.5 to 81 levels," he added.