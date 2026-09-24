Buy Suzlon, Saatvik Green; Sell Premier Energies, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Ambit Insights | Target price, upside

Renewable energy stocks to buy: India’s module capacity has increased significantly higher than the annual demand. The demand-suppy mismatch indicates that cell oversupply has arrived earlier than expected, according to a recent Ambit Insights report.

Given the current scenario, Premier Energies and Emvee Photovoltaic Power may see potential downside, highlighted Ambit Insights in its report released on Thursday, September 24. Meanwhile, the brokerage continues to remain bullish on Saatvik Green and Suzlon Energy.

Target price, upside by Ambit Insights

Company Name Recommendation CMP ( ₹ ) Target Price ( ₹ ) Absolute Change ( ₹ ) Target Upside / Downside (%) Suzlon Energy BUY 42 59 +17 +40.48% Saatvik Green Energy BUY 448 480 +32 +7.14% Emmvee Photovoltaic Power SELL 333 315 -18 -5.41% Premier Energies SELL 915 825 -90 -9.84%

Suzlon Energy share price target Ambit Insights gave a ‘Buy’ rating for Suzlon Energy share price with a target price of ₹59 per share. “We model Suzlon using DCF. Our TP of ₹59 implies 31x FY28 EPS,” stated the brokerage in its report. It also highlighted key risks like slowing growth in wind addition and power demand slowdown as key risks.

View full Image View full Image Suzlon Energy share price trend ( Ambit Capital )

Suzlon Energy stock was trading 3.78% lower at ₹40.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹56,013.27 crore at 2:37 pm on Thursday. The green energy stock has declined 9.7% in one year, and 13% in two years.

Saatvik Green Energy share price target The brokerage remained bullish on the Saatvik Green Energy stock with a target price of ₹480 per share. “Our DCF-based target price of ₹480 values Saatvik at 6.8x FY28 EV/ EBITDA and 9x FY28 P/E.” Lower than expected EBITDA margins and low power demand are key risks on its growth outlook.

View full Image View full Image Saatvik Green Energy share price trend ( Ambit Capital )

Saatvik Green Energy share price was trading 1.59% lower at ₹440 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹5,592.62 crore at 2:40 pm on Thursday. The stock value has surged close to 19.35% in six months.

Premier Energies share price target Premier Energies may see some downside risks in the coming duration. Ambit Insights changed its rating for the stock to ‘Sell’ with a target price of ₹825 per share.

“We had valued Premier Energies using DCF, taking into consideration free cash flow to the firm until FY35 using a WACC of 12% and a terminal growth rate of 9.6% to arrive at a TP of ₹825,” stated the brokerage in its report.

View full Image View full Image Premier Energies share price trend ( Ambit Capital )

Premier Energies share price was down 2.52% at ₹887 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹40,283.66 crore at 2:45 pm on Thursday.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share price target Ambit Insights reduced rating to ‘Sell’ on Emmvee Photovoltaic with a target price of ₹315 per share. According to the brokerage, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is likely to be the “hardest hit with ALMM II extension.”

View full Image View full Image Emmvee Photovoltaic share price trend ( Ambit )

“Our DCF-based target price of ₹315 values Emmvee at 9x FY28 EBITDA and 14x P/E,” stated the brokerage in its report. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share price was trading 4.20% lower at ₹318.55 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹22,037.34 crore at 2:50 pm.