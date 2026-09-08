'Buy' Syrma SGS Technology shares: Over 120% returns in 6 months, Emkay sees 41% more upside in 12 months | Target price

Stock to buy: Shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited hit a fresh 52-week high mark during Tuesday’s intraday trading session, extending its more than 120% rally in 2026 so far. The stock, representing the electronic manufacturing sector player, is poised for a 40.7% upside in twelve month duration, according to Emkay Global Financial Services report.

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Core revenue and profitability, entry into new qualification-intensive verticals through partnerships, and component manufacturing are set to be the key driver behind Syrma SGS Technology’s growth outlook.

Syrma SGS Technology share prediction The stock is likely to extend the rally witnessed over the past six to seven months. Syrma SGS Technology share price is likely to see a 40.7% upside supported by strong growth in the qualification-intensive verticals through partnerships, and component manufacturing segment.

Despite a bullish outlook, Emkay Global Financial Services has cut estimates for its subsidiaries, Johari Digital Healthcare and Elcome Integrated Systems. The brokerage lowered Johari and Elcome’s gross margins in FY27/FY28-FY33E to 47.5%/50% from 55%, considering its management guidance. It also rebalanced the growth profile of the Medtech business between Johari Medtech and Syrma’s legacy medical electronics business.

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The company's net profit increased to ₹94.06 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against ₹80.89 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net revenue increased to ₹1,442.82 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹1,220.73 crore in Q4FY26.

Syrma SGS Technology share price trend

Syrma SGS Share Price Trend

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Syrma SGS Technology share price target The EMS stock has delivered close to 36% return in three months and around 127% return in 2026 so far, as per BSE data. Emkay Global Financial Services sees a 40% upside in its valuation and has given a target price of ₹2050 per share for 12 months duration.

“We build in FY26-FY31E revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 34%/39%/40% and reiterate BUY with Sep27E TP of Rs2,050, implying 65x FY28E PER,” stated brokerage in its report.

Syrma SGS Technology stock zooms 127% YTD, 280% in 2 years Syrma SGS Technology share price was trading 0.24% higher at ₹1638.4 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of Rs31,593.35 crore at 3:16 pm on Tuesday, September 8. The stock had touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs1,676.15 per share today and hit an intraday low of Rs1,593 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 23.24%. Its share price value has surged around 281% in two years and around 127.8% in 2026 so far.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.