Buy TCS, LTIMindtree, Infosys; Sell Wipro, Tech Mahindra, says Goldman Sachs as it initiates coverage on 6 IT stocks4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:23 PM IST
While revenue growth for IT companies is likely to stay muted near-term on the back of macro concerns, Goldman Sachs believes the market could be under appreciating the recovery and upside from FY25.
Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on six Indian Information Technology (IT) services companies and expects the sector to see growth amid tailwinds from Generative AI and pent-up demand.
