Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on six Indian Information Technology (IT) services companies and expects the sector to see growth amid tailwinds from Generative AI and pent-up demand.

The global brokerage has ascribed ‘buy’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and LTIMindtree. It has a ‘Sell’ rating on Wipro and Tech Mahindra, while a ‘Neutral’ rating on HCL Technologies.

While revenue growth for IT companies is likely to stay muted near-term on the back of macro concerns, Goldman Sachs believes the market could be under appreciating the recovery and upside from FY25.

“We forecast a 9-10% annual revenue growth for our India IT coverage from FY25, which is a c.2x multiplier of the 5% revenue growth for GS covered global companies in CY24. While our overall sector revenue growth is in line with consensus, we see company specific divergence, and are ahead of consensus on Infosys and TCS," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The brokerage expects this growth to be aided by the pent-up demand, initial tailwinds from Generative AI, and continued shift to cloud and managed services.

It expects operating profit growth, at 12-15% over FY25-26E, to be faster than revenue growth, as it sees presence of multiple margin levers and forecast an expansion in margins for all the companies within its coverage.

“While India IT is trading at premium valuations vs its last 10Y average (in line with last 5Y), we argue that higher multiples are warranted as we view growth in IT/Tech spends as an industry perennial with a lower susceptibility to disruptions, and shareholder payouts having meaningfully improved over the decade," it said.

TCS (Rating: Buy | TP: ₹ 3,930)

Goldman Sachs sees TCS as a defensive play in a tough demand environment, and expects the company to be a beneficiary of vendor consolidation, given its in-depth vertical expertise, and wider geographical or portfolio presence.

The brokerage has a Buy rating on TCS with a 12-month target of ₹3,930 per share.

It forecasts another 140 bps EBIT margin improvement by FY25 from levers such as utilization and operating leverage and forecasts 10% and 11% FY23-25 EBIT and PAT CAGR.

TCS is trading in line with its 5-year historical average and about 10% premium to the sector, also inline versus its historical average, Goldman Sachs noted

Infosys (Rating: Buy | TP: 1,600 | ADR: $19.5)

The brokerage house believes the near-term headwinds on revenue growth will be limited to CY23 given recent large deal wins, and sees Infosys as a beneficiary of recovery in discretionary spends starting CY24 leading to a sector leading growth of 11% CC YoY in FY25.

It expects revenue to grow at 3% and 11% YoY in FX terms in FY24 and FY25. For FY23-25, it forecasts CAGR of 9% in EBIT and 9% in PAT.

Catalysts include deal win announcements and conversion to revenue growth of recent deal wins, improving near-term macro outlook, the brokerage said.

LTIMindtree (Rating: Buy | TP: ₹ 6,310)

Goldman Sachs has a ‘Buy’ call on LTIMindtree with a 12 months target price of ₹6,310 per share on fastest growth within the coverage driven by cross-selling to existing accounts, and the highest margin expansion potential due to merger synergies.

The brokerage expects revenues to grow 7.3% and 12.5% YoY in CC terms in FY24 and FY25. It sees margin improving by 175 bps over FY23-25, one of the highest within its coverage, driven by cost synergies, improving operational levers such as attrition, pyramid rationalisation, and operating leverage.

It forecasts 17% and 15% FY23-25E EBIT and PAT CAGR, and is 1-3% ahead of consensus on FY24-26E EBIT.

Tech Mahindra (Rating: Sell | TP: ₹ 1,010)

The brokerage firm has a ‘Sell’ call on Tech Mahindra on its challenged growth outlook due to high exposure to telecom and weaker margin profile not reflected in valuations. It has a target price of ₹1,010 for the stock.

It forecasts 9% and 7% FY23-25E EBIT and PAT CAGR.

With a below average growth/margin profile, and valuations that remain above the 5-year historical average, we view risk reward as skewed to the downside, the brokerage said.

Wipro (Rating: Sell | TP: ₹ 385 | ADR: $4.7)

The brokerage has rated ‘Sell’ to Wipro on expectations of the weakest growth profile among peers and a challenged margin profile. It has a target price of ₹385 for Wipro shares.

“We expect Wipro to grow at the slowest pace among India IT peers for the next 2 years, along with EBIT margins that remain below management’s medium/long term target range and at the lower end of India IT peers," the brokerage house said.

It forecast 6% and 7% FY23-25E EBIT and PAT CAGR.

HCL Technologies (Rating: Neutral | TP: ₹ 1,160)

Goldman Sachs sees risks to near-term revenue growth, but views HCL Technologies as well positioned from FY25. Its analysis suggests balanced risk-reward.

It has a ‘Neutral’ rating on HCL Technologies with a TP of ₹1,160 per share.

“Starting FY25, with return of discretionary budgets, we expect to see a pick-up across both ER&D and IT Services business, with EBIT margins improving to 19% and 19.2% in FY25 and FY26E, driving 11% FY23-25E EBIT CAGR. HCL’s FCF generation has also been strong, and we forecast FCF and Net Income of c.110% over FY24E and FY25E, one of the highest within our India IT coverage," Goldman Sachs said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.