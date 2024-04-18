Buy the dip! JPMorgan bullish on Indian stocks, suggests making use of swings amid election volatility
“We remain convinced of the structural growth opportunity in Indian equities,” Alexander Wolf, head of Asia investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank wrote in a note.
Investors should use any swings in Indian stocks during the weekslong election as an opportunity to buy, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s private banking unit. The South Asian nation, which has been a favorite pick among investors looking away from China, is set to kick off nationwide polls from Friday with votes to be counted on June 4.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started