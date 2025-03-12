Buy the US market downturn? These strategists are looking abroad.
SummaryBoth China and countries in Europe are bolstering spending, while the U.S. is trying to cut back.
As the U.S. market downturn continues, the natural question is whether it is a good time to start buying. Some strategists suggest investors willing to do that should look abroad.
