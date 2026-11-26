Supriya Lifescience has scheduled a board meeting for December 2, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for a buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares, subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said its board would also consider authorising the actions and matters related to or incidental to the proposed buyback in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

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The company further said its trading window for dealing in securities by designated persons and their immediate relatives would remain closed from December 1, 2026, until 48 hours after the outcome of the board meeting is made public.

Supriya Lifescience Q2 results Supriya Lifescience reported a 42% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹29.25 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹50.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 3.2% year-on-year to ₹206.30 crore in Q2 FY27, from ₹199.83 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA declined to ₹45.40 crore during the quarter, from ₹72.65 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 22% from 36.4% in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) margin also declined to 14.2% from 25.2% in Q2 FY26.

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Explaining the pressure on its operating performance, the company said regulatory changes in the Latin American (LATAM) market affected demand for some of its higher-margin products. This resulted in a shift in its product and geographical mix, with a higher share of sales coming from semi-regulated markets during the quarter.

The company also reported higher operating expenses at its Ambernath facility, which is currently in the ramp-up phase. It expects better absorption of these costs and an improvement in operating leverage as commercial production and sales from the facility scale up in the coming quarters.

Additionally, elevated raw material and solvent prices amid the ongoing war and geopolitical tensions also weighed on margins during the quarter, the company said.

For the first half of FY27, Supriya Lifescience recorded revenue of ₹396.04 crore, registering a growth of 14.8% from ₹344.91 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA stood at ₹92.86 crore, while profit after tax came in at ₹53.29 crore during the period.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.