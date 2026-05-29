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Buyback boom: India Inc announces ₹25,000 crore worth of offers, highest in 3 years

Data shows that companies have announced buyback of shares worth 25,000 crore this year so far, the highest since 2023, when the figure stood at 48,452.32 crore. In 2025, it was 19,175 crore and in 2024 at 13,539 crore.

Saloni Goel
Published29 May 2026, 03:42 PM IST
The companies often undertake buyback as a signalling mechanism during periods of volatility or stock-specific drawdowns.
The companies often undertake buyback as a signalling mechanism during periods of volatility or stock-specific drawdowns.
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India Inc’s buyback frenzy has hit a three-year high already. Twenty-two companies have announced buybacks in 2026 so far, with as many as 10 companies unveiling such offers in the last two months alone. Analysts say firms are leveraging favourable tax changes and strong balance sheets to return capital to shareholders even as geopolitical tensions keep markets volatile.

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Data shows that these companies have announced buyback of shares worth 25,000 crore, the highest since 2023, when the figure stood at 48,452.32 crore. In 2025, it was 19,175 crore and in 2024 at 13,539 crore.

The biggest offer this year so far is from IT major Wipro at 15,000 crore. The company recently announced the buyback record date as June 5.

Another blue-chip firm, Bajaj Auto, also announced a share buyback along with its March quarter results this year. The two & three-wheeler maker is looking to purchase stocks worth 5,633 crore. Pharma company Zydus Lifesciences is offering to buy back 1200 crore worth of stocks.

Rolex Rings, TeamLease Services, Dhanuka Agritech, Kajaria Ceramics, Cybertech Systems, Cyient and Gandhi Special Tubes are among the companies that have announced buyback offers this year. All offers are via the tender route.

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Upcoming Buyback Offers
COMPANYBOARD APPROVAL DATEOFFER PRICE (Rs.) PER SHAREOFFER AMOUNT (Rs. crore)
BAJAJ AUTO LTD.6-May-26120005,633
CYBERTECH SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE LTD.13-May-2617014
CYIENT LTD.23-Apr-261125720
DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.19-May-26140070
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.25-May-2690078
KAJARIA CERAMICS LTD.30-Apr-261380297
ROLEX RINGS LTD.23-Apr-26180180
TEAMLEASE SERVICES LTD.20-May-261600238
WIPRO LTD.16-Apr-2625015,000
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LTD.19-May-2611501,100
Source: Primedatabase

What's driving the buyback push?

The companies often undertake buyback as a signalling mechanism during periods of volatility or stock-specific drawdowns. But this time, one major reason is the changes in buyback taxation in the Union Budget 2026.

Favourable taxation

Under the revised guidelines, buyback distributions are evaluated under standard capital gains rules rather than being taxed entirely as dividend income at individual slab rates, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026.

For retail investors, this shift offers a meaningful tax advantage, making buybacks a highly efficient tool for capital return, said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities.

In case of promoters' shares, the effective tax rate will be 30% for individual promoters and 22% for corporate promoters. Despite this surcharge, Bolinjkar said that companies are increasingly adopting buybacks to optimise their balance sheets and reward public shareholders without committing to permanent increases in recurring dividend payouts.

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Weak investment pipeline

Another factor driving this shift is a lack of reinvestment opportunities. Sunny Agarwal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said that over the past few years, many large-cap companies—particularly in sectors such as IT services, FMCG, and select industrials—have generated robust free cash flow while facing moderate demand visibility or delayed capex cycles. In such an environment, managements are increasingly opting to return surplus cash to shareholders via buybacks rather than parking it in low-yield assets, he noted.

Show of confidence

An announcement of a buyback, especially when executed via a tender route at a premium, serves as a direct indicator to the market that the board views the current equity valuation as conservative relative to future growth prospects, said Bolinjkar.

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These actions also convey management confidence in medium-term earnings visibility and capital allocation discipline. It is evident in the IT sector, where buybacks have often coincided with earnings slowdown phases or P/E multiple compression, said Aggarwal.

However, investors must not confuse them as a substitute for earnings growth. "Markets increasingly distinguish between companies using buybacks as a disciplined capital allocation tool versus those using them defensively to prop up valuations amid weakening growth. In the former case, buybacks are viewed positively and can contribute to re-rating; in the latter, the impact tends to be transient," cautioned the SBI Securities analyst.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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