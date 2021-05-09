Buybacks jump to two-year high in a pandemic-hit year

“Buyback is a fast route to raise money to meet divestment targets of the government. Hence, buyback is often used by PSUs whenever the government wants to raise money without undergoing the tedious process of initial public offering (IPOs), follow-on public offer (FPOs), offer for share (OFS). While deciding the mode of raising money, the government has also to consider the extent to which its stake in the company can go down. Buybacks are an efficient way to raise money as it involves reduction in the equity capital, increase in earnings per share (EPS), and increase in return ratios of the company, all of which can help in improving valuations of the company," said Deepak Jasani, retail research head, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}