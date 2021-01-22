Buying airline stocks takes a leap of faith

Buying airline stocks takes a leap of faith2 min read . 05:08 PM IST
US carriers are hoping that pent-up demand for leisure travel could be unleashed as soon as this summer
Airline stocks are a bet on a summer travel boom. One is certainly possible after a year or more of people being mostly stuck at home, but so far investors have little to go on but hope.
Shares of United Airlines fell around 6% Thursday morning, dragging down peers. The Chicago-based airline on Wednesday reported a $1.9 billion net loss for the fourth quarter and estimated that its first-quarter revenue will be 65% to 70% lower than in the same period of 2019.
