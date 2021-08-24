IT stocks have witnessed a significant surge in the past one month with many largecap and midcap IT stocks leading the rally amid latest deal signings further strengthening deal pipeline and supportive fundamentals. Most of the IT companies reported Q1FY22 earnings either in line or above estimates while order book remained healthy.

“The re-rating in the IT space is on account of the fact that there has been a structural upshift in the medium term growth trajectory of IT companies due to accelerated adoption of digital technologies post pandemic. Management commentary too was upbeat on the demand side," said Jyoti Roy, an Equity Strategist at Angel Broking.

Roy expects expect most of the sector to post robust topline growth between FY21-FY23 with midcaps outpacing large caps in terms of revenue growth. "However, we believe that peak margins are behind us and we expect margins to come off by 50-100 bps for most of the companies under our coverage given increasing wage pressures and continued elevated subcontracting costs," he added.

L&T Infotech is Angel Broking's top stock pick in the midcap IT space along with Mindtree and L&T Technology services, though upsides may be limited in near term given that valuations are well above historical averages. In the largecap, Infosys is its top pick on expectations to to post the strongest topline growth amongst largecap IT companies.

Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst at Yes Securities expects the IT companies to maintain stable margin for FY22 as adverse impact from higher employee cost would be managed through positive operating leverage and other productivity led measures. The valuation multiples of IT companies should sustain and share price performance is expected to follow earnings trajectory, he said.

The strong demand environment has led to supply side challenges as employee attrition has picked up across IT companies and would lead to increase in hiring and retention cost for them, a potential margin headwind in near term.

However, Pandey said that large cap IT companies are better placed compared to midcap IT companies to manage this supply side constraint. Yes Securities top picks among large cap stocks are TCS and HCL Tech; while prefer LTI and Coforge among midcap IT stocks.

“The Indian IT climate is conducive to this surge as the current cloud adoption is 15% and is forecasted to increase to 35% in the medium term - with the pandemic and work from home setting the springboard. Surely there are challenges pertaining to labour scarcity and reduced spending from aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors in the US. Nevertheless, these valuations are justified considering the major influences," said Sreeram Ramdas, analyst at Green Portfolio. He expects TCS and Mphasis to do well as they lead in terms of capabilities on AWS, Azure and Google cloud.

