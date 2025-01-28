(Reuters) - Retail investors bought a record amount of Nvidia stock on Monday after concerns over a low-cost artificial intelligence model from Chinese startup DeepSeek stripped 17% off its shares, or $593 billion from its market value.

Data from Vanda Research shows retail purchases of Nvidia shares totalled a net $562.2 million on Monday, the largest amount on records going back to 2014.

Retail investors have been continuously buying Nvidia shares over the past few years. In the last quarter, they purchased around $7.3 billion worth of shares, according to the New York-based market research and analysis firm. However, this is almost half the peak in quarterly purchases recorded in September 2024.