Mint Market

Buying the dip! Retail investors lapped up record $562 million worth of Nvidia shares amid DeepSeek rout

Retail investors purchased a record $562.2 million in Nvidia stock on Monday following a 17% drop in shares due to a Chinese AI model's impact. This marks the largest retail investment since 2014, with recent total purchases around $7.3 billion in the last quarter.

Reuters
Updated28 Jan 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Retail investors lapped up record $562 million worth of Nvidia shares amid DeepSeek rout(Bloomberg)

(Reuters) - Retail investors bought a record amount of Nvidia stock on Monday after concerns over a low-cost artificial intelligence model from Chinese startup DeepSeek stripped 17% off its shares, or $593 billion from its market value.

Data from Vanda Research shows retail purchases of Nvidia shares totalled a net $562.2 million on Monday, the largest amount on records going back to 2014.

Retail investors have been continuously buying Nvidia shares over the past few years. In the last quarter, they purchased around $7.3 billion worth of shares, according to the New York-based market research and analysis firm. However, this is almost half the peak in quarterly purchases recorded in September 2024.

Advertisement

Global technology shares recovered some poise on Tuesday, but remained vulnerable after a rout sparked by the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model made investors question the sky-high valuation and dominance of AI bellwethers.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuying the dip! Retail investors lapped up record $562 million worth of Nvidia shares amid DeepSeek rout
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 04:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts