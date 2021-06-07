Indian equities opened higher on Monday amid optimism over unlocking of the economy as many states are easing lockdown curbs and covid cases in the country continue to decline. Benchmark indices gained post a marginal dip in opening trade with Sensex trading above 52,200 level while Nifty 50 above 15,700 mark in early session.

With many stocks trying to support the indices, these five stocks were trading with gains of more than 10% in the first half of the trade.

DHFL: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Monday jumped nearly 10% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹96.75 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended in March 2021. The company, which is under corporate insolvency process, had posted a net loss of ₹7,507.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Sugar stocks have been buzzing since the past few days the government brought forward the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol by two years to 2023 to help reduce India's dependence on costly oil imports. Dalmia Bharat surged over 15% in trade.

Avadh Sugar & Energy: Avadh Sugar was up over 12% to trade above ₹350 level. Other sugar stocks were also trading with gains in early trade.

Adani Power: Adani Power shares were trading 19% higher at ₹125.95 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹112 and touched an intraday high of ₹126.5 apiece in early deals.

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings for the January-March period. The stock was up more than 11% on the BSE in the first half of the trade.'





