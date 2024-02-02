Byju's $200 million rights issue subscribed over 100% in 3 days
Byju’s senior leadership in a letter to the employees said that the firm has secured commitments of over 100 per cent for its proposed rights issue to raise $200 million.
EdTech major Byju’s senior leadership in a letter to the employees on Friday, February 2, said that the firm's $200 million rights issue has been subscribed over 100 per cent since its launch. Byju's management said in its statement that in the shirt three days since its launched the rights issue, it has already received commitments for more than 100 per cent of the proposed amount and the process will take 25 more days to complete.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started