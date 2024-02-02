Byju's $200 million rights issue subscribed over 100% in 3 days

EdTech major Byju’s senior leadership in a letter to the employees on Friday, February 2, said that the firm's $200 million rights issue has been subscribed over 100 per cent since its launch. Byju's management said in its statement that in the shirt three days since its launched the rights issue, it has already received commitments for more than 100 per cent of the proposed amount and the process will take 25 more days to complete. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju's said that this marks the beginning of the final phase of its recovery and it will ensure that the firm has enough growth capital to meet all its operational liabilities. Grappling with liquidity issues, Byju's has also delayed in disbursing employee salaries for the month of January, the management of the company told its employees in the email.

''The success of the rights issue will ensure that we have sufficient operational capital to fund our short-term needs from March onwards,'' said Byju's management in the statement. Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), Byju's parents company had announced on Monday, that the company will raise $200 million ( ₹1,663 crore) by way of a rights issue to all its equity shareholders.

The proposed rights issue aims to fund the ongoing capital expenditure and support general corporate purposes, the company had said in a release. The fresh raising of funds comes after Byju's released its audited results for 2022 and reported a significant increase in losses, surging from ₹4,564 crore to ₹8,245 crore compared to the previous year. In contrast, the consolidated income witnessed substantial growth, rising from ₹2,428.39 crore to ₹5,298.43 crore.

''We want to re-emphasise that the company has not had any external investor funding for nearly two years apart from the founder infusing over $1 billion — a reason why it launched a rights issue as a quick and equitable way to raise money,'' said Byju's management added its statement.

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran had said the funds raised would be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements. He claimed that the edtech giant is less than a quarter away from achieving operational profitability.

“This rights issue is about those who care the most about Byju's stepping up as we continue to turn the company around. Along with being a founder, I am also the largest investor in the company. The funds raised will be exclusively utilised to clear immediate liabilities and meet operational requirements while maintaining the current rights of our valued shareholders," Byju's founder Raveendran said.

TLPL also added that it has noted with sorrow, statements from a select few investors calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to replace founder and group CEO Byju Raveendran. ''Under these unfortunate circumstances, we would emphasise that the shareholder's agreement does not give them the right to vote on CEO or management change,'' said Byju's management.

‘’TLPL will continue with the proposed $200 million rights issue after receiving encouraging responses from multiple investors. The company is gladened by the support received by a wide section of its shareholders,'' said the EdTech firm.

