ByteDance to buy back shares worth $5 million at $160 apiece: Report
ByteDance Ltd., the parent company of popular social video platform TikTok, is offering to buy back up to $5 billion from investors at $160 per share, the same level offered to employees in November, Bloomberg Business reported. This offer represents an 11 percent lower valuation than what ByteDance offered to investors in 2022.
