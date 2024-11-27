C2C Advanced Systems IPO: Following the end of the bidding process for C2C Advanced Systems IPO, wherein the company received a massive response from investors, the focus has now shifted to C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the updated timeline for the issue period, the C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on or before November 29, 2024, with the listing expected to take place on or before December 3, 2024.

The company has postponed the listing of its IPO following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the National Stock Exchange, which instructed the company to appoint independent auditors and obtain an independent report on its financial accounts. Following this, the company also allowed investors to withdraw bids. Investors can withdraw their bids by 3 pm on November 28.

Once the C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can check the C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status online by logging in at the website of the registrar Link Intime India Private Limited.

Steps to check C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status on registrar's website: Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar's website at Link Intime India.

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select the C2C Advanced Systems IPO. The name will appear once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3: Choose your preferred option to check the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Select whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5: Enter the required details based on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6: Complete the CAPTCHA verification before submitting the form to view your allotment status.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO Subscription C2C Advanced Systems IPO was subscribed 125.35 times at the end of the final day of bidding on Tuesday, November 26. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked the most at 233.13 times, followed by the retail quota at 132.73 times and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion at 31.61 times.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO GMP C2C Advanced Systems IPO grey market premium or GMP stood at ₹120 on Wednesday, November 27, indicating a strong listing for the C2C Advanced Systems shares.

As per the current GMP, C2C Advanced Systems shares could list at ₹346, up 53 per cent over the IPO price of ₹226.

About C2C Advanced Systems IPO C2C Advanced Systems IPO is a book-built issue of ₹99.07 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares. The IPO was priced between ₹214 to ₹226 per share.

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited, previously known as C2C – DB Systems Private Limited, is a vertically integrated provider of defence electronics solutions, specialising in indigenously developed defence products for the Indian market.