C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment to be out today. GMP & steps to check status online

C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status will be available today, November 29. Applicants can check their status online via Link Intime India. The IPO raised 8,257.61 crore and is set for listing by December 3, 2024.

Saloni Goel
Published29 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM IST
C2C Advanced Systems IPO attracted 125.35 times bids
C2C Advanced Systems IPO attracted 125.35 times bids(iStock)

 

C2C Advanced Systems IPO: The allotment status of C2C Advanced Systems IPO is likely to be out today, November 29. After a blockbuster demand for the public offer, investors are keenly awaiting C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status.

Once the C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the registrar's website, Link Intime India Private Limited.

Steps to check C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment status

1. Visit the Link Intime India website.

2. From the dropdown menu, select "C2C Advanced Systems IPO" (it will appear once the allotment process is completed).

3. Choose your preferred option to check the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

4. Select whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

5. Enter the necessary details based on the option you selected in Step 3.

6. Complete the CAPTCHA verification and submit the form to view your allotment status.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO listing is expected to take place on or before December 3, 2024.

Also Read | Enviro Infra share price makes stellar debut, lists at ₹220, 49% premium

C2C Advanced Systems IPO Subscription

C2C Advanced Systems successfully concluded its IPO, wherein it attracted 125.35 times bids and raised 8,257.61 crore.

The IPO saw strong participation from all investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was oversubscribed by 31.61 times, securing 594.95 crore. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was oversubscribed by a significant 233.13 times, with 3,290.81 crore raised. Additionally, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was oversubscribed by 132.73 times, raising 4,371.85 crore.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO GMP

C2C Advanced Systems IPO grey market premium or GMP increased to 190 on Friday. At the current level, C2C Advanced Systems shares could list at 416, a premium of 84% over the issue price of 226.

About C2C Advanced Systems IPO

The 99.07 crore IPO of C2C Advanced Systems consisted fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares. The IPO price band stood at 214 to 226 per share.

The company plans to use the funds raised for capital expenditure for the acquisition of fixed assets to support existing operations, including the upgradation of the current Experience Centre and the establishment of a new Training Centre in Bengaluru, as well as the planned Experience Centre in Dubai.

Also Read | Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, subscription status, more

Furthermore, it plans to use the amount mobilized for fit-out costs for the new premises in both Bengaluru and Dubai, payment of the security deposit for the new Bengaluru premises, to meet the working capital requirements of the company and cover general corporate expenses.

The IPO was open for subscription from Friday, November 22 to Tuesday, November 26.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited is a vertically integrated provider of defence electronics solutions, specialising in indigenously developed defence products for the Indian market.

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM IST
